24/08/2021

Spain comes to Naas this weekend

The song and dance and music of Spain comes to Naas this weekend.

The sun promises to make a complementary visit as well bringing appropriate weather conditions to accompany an array of talented Spanish musicians and dancers.

Renowned flamenco dancer Sandra Palomar will be joined by Javier Mila on Spanish guitar and a troupe of six flamenco dancers for a visual and audio spectacle.

Local Playwright Tom Noone will direct the event. "It is great to bring such a spectacular event to Naas and the colour and sounds of Flamenco will provide a fantastic night every night of the event," he said.

The show takes place Thursday Friday and Saturday August 26, 27, and 28, at Naas Men’s Shed, Duboin Road and it will be an outdoor event following all Covid restrictions and procedures.

Each night after the flamenco performance there will be music and song by the men’s shed band whose members are really looking forward to the evening and have been busy practicing.

This is the second major outdoor event  at the venue this summer and providing outdoor safe and enjoyable evenings have been a great achievement for Naas men’s shed chairman Norman Farragher and his members.

Working with all the members of Naas men’s shed this summer on both of these outdoor events has been amazing, says Tom. 

"Thanks to the help and support of the people of Naas and the members of Naas men’s shed we have managed to provide wonderful outdoor entertainment in a safe and secure setting while also engaging so many performers and professionals and technicians who have all been badly affected by Covid 19."

More events are planned for autumn and winter.

Tickets cost just €10 and can be booked by ringing 085/7533791

