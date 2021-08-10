Vehicle owner confronts unwanted passenger in Kill

Kill
A van owner confronted a man who sat into the passenger seat of his vehicle in Kill.
The incident took place in the village on August 4 at 11.50am.
The van was unlocked at the time.
The owner, who was working in the area, later discovered that a credit union card and an account book had been stolen.
It’s believed the man who was sitting in the passenger seat was later seen getting into a dark coloured vehicle.
