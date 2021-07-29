Fracas near Naas pub is recalled in court

Naas courthouse
A fracas near a Naas public house was recalled at local District Court sitting on July 28.
Denise Greegan, 27 of 15 St Peter’s Place, Dublin 2 and Luke White, 27, of the same address face an allegation of affray at Monread Lodge, Monread, on November 11, 2018.
Alan Reville, 46, whose address was given as 10 The Close Graydon Manor, Robertstown, also faces an allegation of affray on the same occasion.
Sgt Jim Kelly said a number of persons were involved in an incident following a confrontation at a public house and he said no weapons were used.
He added that it spilled out onto the street and punches were thrown. He said it would be claimed that Denise Greegan pulled a woman by the hair and she herself sustained cuts and bruising.
Sgt Kelly added that there is considerable CCTV footage and there are a number of witnesses.
He also told the court that ten statements were made.
