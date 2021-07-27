Two patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are just two patients on trolleys today at Naas Hospital, meaning it's among the least overcrowded public hospitals in Ireland.
There are six people on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 11. At Tallaght Hospital the figure is 18. The most overcrowded hospital in the country is Limerick University (51).
