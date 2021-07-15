Naas speed signs would cost €17,500

Naas
The cost of providing speed signs on the five approach roads to Naas amounts to €17,500.
A Naas Municipal District meeting was told that the digital signs informing drivers of the limit and their speed cost €3,500.
Cllr Bill Clear says the signs would help to improve road safety and because less noise is being created by many car engines today, people are unaware of how fast vehicles are moving at.
