Kildare shop theft man has 105 previous convictions

Heroin

Kildare shop theft man has 105 previous convictions

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man with 105 previous convictions appeared before a Naas District Court on a minor shoplifting charge.

Martin Reilly, 29 , whose address was given as 64 Tailteaann Drive, Windtown, Navan, was prosecuted for taking €11 worth of goods from a Circle K service station at Church Street, Kilcock on January 28 2020.

The defendant appeared July 7  by videolink from Mountjoy Prison.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly said that 19 of the previous convictions were for theft and the last theft offence took place in 2019.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy told the court the defendant  has had a heroin addiction.

Ms Murphy said he had been doing quite well and had been drug free for two years.

She also said that he had previously had a relationship.

The court heard that the defendant has been drug free and is taking methadone.

The defendant has a boy and a girl and Ms Murphy said that he has amassed a crazy amount of convictions  for someone so young.

“He’s doing his best; he hopes to be a functioning member of society on his release.”

The court also heard that the defendant is entirely remorseful for the offence.

The defendant addressed the court and said he wants to get his life back on track. 

He said that without drugs he is living a good life and his mother is taking care of the children.

The court heard that the defendant is currently serving a five year term for an attempted hijacking.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the crime was fuelled by heroin addiction. Imposing a nine months term, he said this will run alongside the sentence he is currently serving.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie