Man arrested after fight erupts in Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse
Gardaí had to intervene after a fight broke out between two men in the courthouse building in Naas.
The incident happened on July 6 as the regular District Court sitting was taking place.
Two males got involved in a confrontation shortly after 2.30pm. They were rolling around the floor, with one held in a headlock by the other before the incident was brought to an end.
A 29 year old man with a Galway address was detained.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.