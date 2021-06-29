Almost 4,600 County Kildare drivers waiting for a test

Call for 'pop up' centre to cut backlog

Almost 4,600 County Kildare drivers waiting for a test

Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There are almost 4,600 people waiting to take a driving test at the centre in Naas.

This compares with a figure of 4945 in May - described by a local councillor as a “glacial reduction.”

Cllr Angela Feeney said: “The driving test centre in Naas needs to be urgently expanded and resourced with additional testers to take more driving tests.” 

Read  more County Kildare news

She said that with the numbers still so high consideration must be given to establishing a pop-up centre in more remote areas of the county “where in parts public transport is non-existent or has been slashed due to the pandemic.”

Cllr Feeney said it’s clear from the figures that the applicants most affected are those under the age of 40. 

“Over 24,000 awaiting a test between the age of 31 to 40 is a concerning figure. There are study and employment opportunities being lost from the backlog. We need to see additional testers resourced to clear the backlog as a matter of urgency.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie