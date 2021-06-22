Kildare people who don't pay for a bin service should be prosecuted

People who do not provide evidence of having a refuse collection service should be prosecuted.

Cllr Carmel Kelly asked how many fines have been issued for this.

At a Kildare County Council meeting on May 31, director of services Joe Boland insisted that wardens knock on the doors of those suspected of not having a service.

However he said prosecutions can sometimes be difficult if the person refuses to answer the door or claims that a relative accepts their refuse.

Mr Boland said that serious cases are addressed and Cllr Bill Clear called for the names of offenders to be published.

He said the council regularly seeks to know information on measures take to dispose of waste and the primary purpose of bye laws enacted over two years ago is to ensure that homes and businesses in County Kildare take appropriate measures to ensure that waste is stored, managed, collected and presented in a manner so that the risk to the environment is minimised.

The bye laws also seek to encourage greater segregation to reduce volumes of residual waste collected.

Waste collectors must be authorised.

Mr Boland also said that 300-400 litter fines are issued annually.

He said staff also work to ensure that nuisance issues such as litter generation, smells, and the visual impact caused by overflowing bins and burst or damaged plastic bags is minimised or eliminated.

It should also be noted that physical calls to individual households and businesses have been curtailed to a large extent because of the Covid-19 related restrictions..

The council also investigates reports of illegal or unauthorised waste collectors and 18 statutory notices seeking information have been served so far this year.

Media campaigns have also been staged to remind householders to use only authorised collectors.