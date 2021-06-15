Woman was lying on main street in Naas

Naas
A woman was found lying on the main street near the post office in Naas.
Gardaí arrested the 48 year old on June 7 at 7.10pm.
She was in an intoxicated condition and was detained for her own safety.
