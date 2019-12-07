Renewed garda appeal for information on Kildare man Trevor Deely, missing 19 years this weekend

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal for information on missing Kildare man Trevor Deely, to mark the 19th anniversary of his disappearance.

On the December 7, 2000, Trevor Deely, 22 years, attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2. Afterwards Trevor proceeded to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2.30am and 3.25am on December 8, 2000. The weather on the night was extremely wet and there was a taxi strike in progress.



At 3.35am, on December 8, 2000, Trevor called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2. CCTV footage of the rear entrance of the premises at 03:35am on the 8th December 2000 shows an unknown male conversing with Trevor Deely at the back gate of BIAM. This male has never been identified.

Trevor Deely was last sighted on CCTV passing the of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am. Approximately 30 seconds later a male was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as Trevor.

Trevor Deely was described as 6'1", of slim build, with short red/brown hair, and of fair complexion. When last sighted he was wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket, carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station are appealing for any information that could assist the Garda investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely. Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.