KILL FUNDRAISER: ‘Whole Lotta Rosaleen’ to raise funds for baby Erin

The Whole Lotta Rosaleen 2019 event is all set for Saturday, September 14 in Kill.

Back for it’s fourth year, the festival is organised by the Talbot family. In 2016 it was set up in memory of Rosaleen Talbot and her love of music after she sadly passed to a sudden illness in 2012.

Rosaleen had a great passion for music and passed this interest onto her children, grandchildren, and throughout the community.

Since the annual festival was established, thanks to family, friends, locals, and strangers, the ‘Whole Lotta Rosaleen’ music festival has been a great success raising funds for charitable causes.

This year the festival will be held on Saturday, September 14, in the beer garden, The Old House pub in Kill.

“We are raising funds this year for Baby Erin Kenna, a local little girl from Kill who has been fighting for her life since she was born with leukaemia last year.

“Erin has now relapsed after a bone marrow transplant last February. She is now receiving further treatment in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London,” said the Talbots.

“This treatment is Erin’s last chance of living a life she so richly deserves.”

There will be free admission on the day of the festival.

They added:“We will be holding a raffle, a BBQ, and accepting donations before and during the event. We also have a go-fund-me page.”

There will be a number of bands playing at the festival covering different genres of music from traditional to punk rock.

Some great local bands and musicians include Johnny Peters, Going Places, Heidi Talbot, The Whole Hog, Derek Crowe, Ray Doran, Cambrian Explosion, The Prodigi, The Purcell Sisters, Ed McEntee, Ken O’Brien, Dave Heuston and DJ Joey Howe.

“If possible, we ask you kindly to contribute to this cause, or even come along to the festival to celebrate the life of Rosaleen and to aid us in any possible way to help raise money for Baby Erin and her family,” they said.

Any donations given would be greatly appreciated by Rosaleen’s family, Baby Erin and her family.