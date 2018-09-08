Packed autumn/winter line-up on Naas’ Moat Theatre stage

The Moat Theatre in Naas has launched a packed autumn/winter season with a programme to delight all tastes. You’ll find a diverse range of musical acts, comedy, drama and movies carefully chosen for your entertainment.

Movies @ The Moat makes its return in September with The Divine Order, the Swiss contender for the 2018 Academy Awards. While Women’s Suffrage celebrated a centenary all over the world in 2018, Swiss women still couldn’t vote in 1971.

There are two free performances of the Jimmy Murphy play What’s Left of the Flag for the annual, nationwide event Culture Night, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 September.

Fair City favourite Daithí Mac Suibhne appears in an original work, Hero, about one man’s struggle with love.

Artemis Fowl author, Eoin Colfer scribed Holy Mary, a comic tale of two girls making their First Holy Communion.

The Moat Club presents Kings of the Kilburn High Road, a story of emigration from the west in the 1970s and return to a new Ireland.

Comics Brendan Grace and Neil Delamare perform their sell out stand up comedy shows.

The Mental is a tragic story of how one man tried to do a good deed and ended up in psychiatric care for 40 years.

Irish legends, The Fureys, and Kildare band The Druids both return to Naas with ballads telling the story of Ireland through song.

Striking a nostalgic chord, Some Enchanted Evening celebrates great American musicals while Frankie’s Boys pays tribute to Frankie Vali and the Four Seasons.

Slip into something sparkly and dance the night away with tribute acts ABBA Forever or The Bee Gees Story.

Art takes all forms with No Limits Wrestling featuring local champs, and a Burlesque performance with The Peacock Parlour to tickle your fancy.

December brings seasonal favourites such as panto season with Robin Hood and Elfie Saves Christmas, and music with Jack Lukeman and his charming Northern Lights show.

And this is just a taster! The full calendar is available in programme form from the Box Office or on the website www.moattheatre.com.

To book tickets for any of the shows at the Moat Theatre, call 045 883030.