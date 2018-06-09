Details released of third Naas Midsummer Arts Festival

The third edition of the Naas Midsummer Arts Festival, which will take place between June 22 and 24.

It will feature Jack L, Pop up Choirs, Live Music on the Street, A Wandering Magician and many of the artists and acts from previous years.

This will include Zorbs, Pop up Planetarium, the Hopkins Jazz Band, Bunoscionn and Party Rox.

There will also be a little bit of Zumba on the main stage, some great Irish traditional music and fun, bubble making, face painting and art.

The Town Hall will be home to eight hours of great local drama from 3pm each day.

The festival is set to be launched in 33 South Main Street on June 22 with a ‘Play Your Cards Right’ night followed by some live music.

On Saturday there will be entertainment from McAuley Place, Poplar Square to the Harbour.

A carousel will be in Poplar Square to entertain the little ones, while the adults can chill out and enjoy the main stage fun.

Meanwhile, the Harbour is the place to go to burn off some energy with Zorbing.

That night Jack L takes over St. Davids with a performance which is already nearly sold out.

Book tickets through the Moat Theatre, www.moattheatre.com.

O Saturday The Square Pegs will be playing the after party in 33 South Main Street.

And on Sunday, patrons can wind down with Blaithin Carney in McAuley Place (see left).

Meanwhile the festival organisers are looking for volunteers to help out in all areas of running the event.

An information evening will be held shortly for anyone who is interested.

If you, any of your friends or family are interested, please drop them a line on volunteermidsummer @gmail.com.

For more information and booking details, go to midsummerartsfestival.ie