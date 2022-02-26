PICTURES: Kildare spring style at Pamela Scott in Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre

Step into spring at Pamela Scott
Step into spring with the latest styles from Pamela Scott in Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre.
Pictures: Aishling Conway
Emporium Dress — €49.99
Pink Shoes — €39.99
Blue dress — €59.99
Blue shoes — €39.99
Dress — €59.95
Belt — €9.99
Purse — €15.00
Shoes — €39.99
Dress — €49.99
Shoes — €39.99
Top — €39.99
Cardigan — €39.99
Jeans — €79.95
Scarf — €9.99
Runners — €49.99
Green top — €29.99
Black trousers — €89.95
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.