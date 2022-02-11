Pictures: Were you at the St Brigid's Festival celebrations in Kildare town?

Photographer Aishling Conway was out and about in Kildare town on St Brigid's Day as crowds enjoyed the Herstory Light Show by Dodeca and concert. Several Kildare landmarks, including St Brigid’s Cathedral in Kildare town, were illuminated with art of Brigid and Irish goddesses by artists Bernie Sexton, Non Waters, Courtney Davis and Jim Fitzpatrick to mark the occasion.
