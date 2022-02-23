Search

23 Feb 2022

UK study on tired drivers reveals dangers beyond falling asleep at the wheel

UK study on tired drivers reveals dangers beyond falling asleep at the wheel

UK study on tired drivers reveals dangers beyond falling asleep at the wheel

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Feb 2022 4:55 PM

The dangers of driving tired are well-known, but new research from the UK suggests it’s not just the risk of falling asleep at the wheel that’s a concern.

Researchers have found that tired drivers have poor hazard perception, speed control and awareness of other road users.

Motoring magazine Auto Express took to a state-of-the-art simulator at Southampton University, driving a virtual Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Researchers found that the most tired driver averaged speeds 63% higher than their more alert tester, frequently breaking speed limits. On top of this, the tired driver would brake more often, as their ability to comprehend hazards ahead was diminished. 

At one point, the tired driver confused a European speed limit sign that read 90kph and ended up driving at 90mph in a built-up area.

The magazine’s deputy consumer editor Tristan Shale-Hester went without sleep for 24 hours before taking the test, with his driving compared to a well-rested colleague. Remaining awake throughout, he thought he was driving safely and reacting in good time.

Tristan said: “I thought I’d done well because I felt reasonably alert and didn’t have any accidents, but analysis showed that my driving was actually very poor. 

“My reactions were much less smooth than they normally would be while driving, and sometimes jerky. I wasn’t thinking ahead or doing any forward planning as one ought to on the road. And my average speed of 38.8 mph was considerably faster than my colleague, who averaged 23.8 mph.”

Rich McIlroy, senior research fellow in transportation and human factors at Southampton University, analysed the driving and said Tristan’s approach to hazards was sometimes to accelerate around them, while his fresher colleague would spot the hazard earlier and adjust his speed accordingly to avoid any issues.

Worldwide it is estimated fatigue is responsible for up to 20% of all road crashes. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media