Kildare motorists nabbed for speeding during National Slow Down Day

Several Kildare motorists were caught doing excessive speed on the county's roads during today's National Slow Down Day garda operation.

The National Slow Down Day started at 7am this morning and will run for 24 hours. The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

In Kildare, one motorist was caught doing 77km/h in a 60km/h zone on the M7 at Lewistown, Naas - the part of the motorway at which a temporary speed limit is being enforced due to road works. Another was found to be doing 75km/h in a 60km/h zone in the same area.

Another motorist was caught speeding at 99km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R148 Moyvally, Broadford.

A driver was spotted travelling at 134km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M9 in Woodlands East near Castledermot.