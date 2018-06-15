Traffic alert: Lane closures on motorway near Kilcullen this Friday night

There will be temporary lane closures and a rolling road block operation in place this Friday night into Saturday morning on the M9 motorway between Junction 1 (where it splits from the M7) and Junction 2 (Kilcullen exit).

The lane closures will take place from 10pm on Friday, June 15, to 6am on Friday, June 16, on both southbound and northbound carriageways. There will be at last one lane available in both directions at all times.

On the same carriageways, after midnight, a rolling road block operation will take place where traffic will be slowed down to approximately 30km/h for a short period of time. This is to facilitate the installation of an overhead cable line, and should take no longer than 5 to 10 minutes.