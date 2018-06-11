Naas Crossings Toyota supports Special Olympics’ Ireland Games

Crossings Motor Centre in Naas and Special Olympics Ireland were delighted to launch their new partnership recently ahead of the 2018 Special Olympic Ireland Games.

The Naas based dealership have donated a total of 14 vehicles to Special Olympics Ireland for use over the upcoming Ireland Games to support the transport needs of athletes, medical personnel and volunteers across the four day spectacle.

Included in this motor pool are two wheel cheer accessible vehicles that were kindly donated by Crossings mobility partners Motability Ireland, Co. Meath.

The games will consist of over 1,600 Special Olympic athletes, with 54 athletes from county Kildare, competing in 13 sports in venues throughout Dublin, Meath and Kildare from June 14 to June 17.

All this, makes the Ireland Games the largest sporting event to take place in Ireland this year and one that will be largely spearheaded by a magnificent team of over 2,500 volunteers from across Ireland.

Sinead O’Brien , Marketing Executive with Crossings Motor Centre said: “This is the first year Crossings Motor Centre have partnered with Special Olympics Ireland and we have to say, we are delighted to be associated with such a dedicated and hard-working team of athletes and organisers. We approached the Leinster Special Olympics back in December about sponsorship and couldn’t be more pleased to help out in any way we could when we heard about all the events they had planned.”

Not only are Crossings supporting Special Olympics in the form of car sponsorship, but a team from Crossings recently took part in the VHI Mini Marathon on behalf of Special Olympics Leinster and they will once again be pairing together on October 6th for the annual Special Olympics “Cops and Donuts” event in Newbridge in conjunction with the gardai.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to have a partnership with a national and internationally respected charity such as Special Olympics Ireland and we look forward to continuing this partnership into the future” Sinead Continued.

Annette Codd, Regional Director for Special Olympics Leinster, said: “We are delighted with this magnificent support from Crossings Motor Company and we are thrilled to welcome them on board as one of our new sponsors for the Ireland Games. The people and businesses of Naas have been amazing in their support of Special Olympics and the backing of Crossings Motor Centre for our up and coming games is yet another indication of the value Special Olympics holds in local communities across Co. Kildare and further afield.”

Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with intellectual disabilities, offering year round training and competition opportunities in over 15 sports. Their vision is for every person with a learning disability to have the opportunity to participate in high quality sport and development activities in their local community, that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence and joy.