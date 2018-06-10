Naas star Bláithín Carney to close out summer festival

Chart-topping Naas native Bláithín Carney will play at this year's Midsummers Arts Festival on June 24 at McAuley Place.

She will perform her singles Rome and Close My Eyes as well as her upcoming release No Means No.

The Kildare woman is known for her unique talents, powerful range and hauntingly beautiful thought provoking lyrics, and will be sure to light up the stage on the closing day of the festival (see opposite page for more details on festival events).

Bláithín's new single will be launched in the next few weeks.

The emotive track was produced by Billy Farrell, mixed and mastered by Dani Castela and includes strings by David Doyle, Denise Doyle and Kenneth Rice. A graduate of UCD and the Royal Irish Academy of Music, the Naas woman performs under the stage name Carney