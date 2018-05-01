Kildare traffic alert: overnight motorway lane closures near Naas this week

There will be overnight temporary lane closures all this week on the M7/N7, in both directions, between Junction 8 on the N7 (Johnstown) and Junction 10 on the M7 motorway (Naas South).

The closures will start at 10pm tonight, Tuesday, May 1, until 6am tomorrow morning, and will take place during the same off-peak hours each night.

A minimum of one lane will be available in both directions at all times. These temporary lane closures are necessary to facilitate essential works in association with the M7 upgrade project, according to Kildare County Council.