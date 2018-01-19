UPDATED: Crash injuries at Castlewarden on N7

There are traffic delays on the N7 southbound in Kildare at Junction 6, Castlewarden, this Friday evening.

Emergency services are currently at the scene dealing with a crash near Kill village.

The roadway is down to one lane at the scene, which is just after the exit.

The Leader understands that at least two people were injured and they were taken to Naas Hospital.

Naas Traffic Corps gardai attended scene as did fire service and ambulance personnel. It is also understood that none of those taken to hospital was seriously injured.

An eyewitness said: "It seems that the injures were not too serious but the traffic delays are chaotic."