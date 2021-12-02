Still time to register for this Sunday's Rathangan 5km fun run in aid of Kenyan girls rescue centre

Over 150 people have so far signed up to take part in this Sunday's (December 5) Rathangan charity fun run.

Registration is still open for the 5km event, which is being run in aid of Cara Projects.

The organisers said this will be a family event raising funds for a worthy charity. Participants are asked to gather at Rathangan Community Centre at 12 noon. There will be free refreshments, tea/coffee for those taking part and spot prizes and homebaked goods on offer.

Organiser, Aideen Cross said; "We'd like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses and people who have supported this event in any way. It is much appreciated by myself and my sister Niamh and the Cara Projects charity."

Cara Projects works in Kenya with a targeted focus upon Child Protection. Through the Cara Girls Rescue Centre (CGRC) CARA strives to promote Women’s Empowerment through Vocational training, Health Promotion, Education, Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Development. CARA is a non-denominational and non-political organisation.

The volunteer trips have been the main source of income for the charity. Due to Covid 19 these trips have been halted and as such funds are needed now more than ever to ensure that Cara Girls Rescue Centre can remain operational. This charity is totally funded by voluntary contributions.

CARA is an Irish Registered Charity (CHY18652) and a Registered Kenyan NGO.

To learn more go to www.caraprojects.com

All government guidelines in relation to COVID 19 will be adhered to. Medals for all participants. Spot prizes on bib numbers. Chip timed by JustRuns Events.