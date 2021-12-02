Search

02 Dec 2021

Still time to register for this Sunday's Rathangan 5km fun run in aid of Kenyan girls rescue centre

Fun for all the family

Still time to register for this Sunday's Rathangan 5km fun run in aid of Kenyan girls rescue centre

File photo: Rathangan town centre

Reporter:

Reporter

Over 150 people have so far signed up to take part in this Sunday's (December 5) Rathangan charity fun run. 

Registration is still open for the 5km event, which is being run in aid of Cara Projects. 

The organisers said this will be a family event raising funds for a worthy charity. Participants are asked to gather at Rathangan Community Centre at 12 noon. There will be free refreshments, tea/coffee for those taking part and spot prizes and homebaked goods on offer. 

Organiser, Aideen Cross said; "We'd like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses and people who have supported this event in any way. It is much appreciated by myself and my sister Niamh and the Cara Projects charity."

To register, click here.

Cara Projects works in Kenya with a targeted focus upon Child Protection. Through the Cara Girls Rescue Centre (CGRC) CARA strives to promote Women’s Empowerment through Vocational training, Health Promotion, Education, Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Development.  CARA is a non-denominational and non-political organisation.

The volunteer trips have been the main source of income for the charity. Due to Covid 19 these trips have been halted and as such funds are needed now more than ever to ensure that Cara Girls Rescue Centre can remain operational. This charity is totally funded by voluntary contributions. 

CARA is an Irish Registered Charity (CHY18652) and a Registered Kenyan NGO. 

To learn more go to www.caraprojects.com 

All government guidelines in relation to COVID 19 will be adhered to. Medals for all participants. Spot prizes on bib numbers. Chip timed by JustRuns Events.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media