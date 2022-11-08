MISSING PERSON: Gardaí seeking information relating to the whereabouts of 15-year-old boy

Jamie is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a thin build, shaved black hair and green eyes. Jamie was last seen in the O'Connell Street area of Dublin city.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jamie Clarke who has been missing from the Dun Laoghaire area of Dublin since Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Jamie was last seen in the O'Connell Street area of Dublin city at approximately 4am on Monday, November 7, 2022, wearing a black Canada Goose jacket.
Jamie is known to frequent the O'Connell Street, Dominick Street and Tallaght areas of Dublin.
Anyone with information on Jamie's whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
