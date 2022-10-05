Search

05 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 5

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 5

RIP to the late Marion Perdisatt, Teresa Maloney and Ron O'Brien

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

05 Oct 2022 10:44 AM

The death has occurred of Dympna Brilly (née Dunne)
Long Road, Rathcoffey, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare

Brilly (nee Dunne), Dympna, Long Road, Rathcoffey and late of Alasty, Straffan, Co. Kildare, October 4th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Tommy (Tailor), deeply regretted by her loving children Deirdre, John, Linda and David, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Sharron, grandchildren Caoimhe, Aidan and Nathan, sisters-in-law Chrissie and Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Thursday from 4pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 7pm evening prayers. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

 

The evening prayers on Thursday at 7pm and Dympna's funeral Mass on Friday at 11am can be viewed live by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/rathcoffey-webcam/

The death has occurred of Teresa MALONEY (née Martin)
Leixlip, Kildare / Kiltoom, Roscommon / Creggs, Galway

TERESA MALONEY (née Martin) Leixlip and formerly of Mount Martin, Kiltoom. October 2nd, 2022; following a brief admission to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her devoted husband James (formerly of Moate House, Creggs) and darling Mam to Ger, Tom and Mike. Teresa will be sadly missed by her family, Tom’s partner Mags, Wency her loyal carer, her sisters-in-law Eileen and Chrissie and her cherished grandchildren Emma, Ailbhe, Matthew, Aoibh, Patrick, Kate and Luke, her great-grandson Rossa, her nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours.

 

May Teresa rest in peace.

 

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip (Eircode W23 A977) on Thursday evening arriving for Funeral Service at 6 o’c. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday 11 o’c with her final journey (via Kiltoom) to Glenamaddy Cemetery, Co Galway arriving for burial at 3 o’c approx. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Maloney family very much appreciate your support at this time. House private and family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Gerry Moran
Kingsgrove, Athy, Kildare

Gerry is survived by his brother Billy and sister-in-law Rita, his sister Maura and brother-in-law Bill, his nephews and nieces Anthony, Sylvia,Ian, Caroline, Sharon, and Colm and their families. He was beloved by his neighbours and his fellow members of Athy Golf Club.

 

May Gerry Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, on Thursday evening (October 6th) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

 

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Ron) O'Brien
Castleroe West, Maganey, Kildare

Predeceased by his parents Brigid and Jack O' Brien, his sister Brigid O' Mahoney and brothers Jack and Noel. Dearly loved husband of Celine. Loving father of Ruaidhrí and Gearóid and daughters-in-law Georgina and Emer. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Cathal, Fionn, Aoife, Méadhbh, Tomás and great grandson Ronan. Sadly missed by his sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Rest in peace

 

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Wednesday evening (October 5th) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of Saint Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. House private please. Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Marion PERDISATT (née Ennis)
Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare, W91 X3X0

Unexpectedly at home. Marion will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; her husband Gerry, her children Rory, Gerard, Denise, David, Alan, Shane and Carolyn, her adored eighteen granchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Rina, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews. relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marion Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Denise's home in Ballyhagen (Eircode W91 X3X0) this Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.15pm approx. You can also take part in Marion's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation.

House private except from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, please.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media