23 Aug 2022

You couldn’t have come at a better time: Luka Bloom to play concert at arts centre in Kildare

File Pic: Luka Bloom will be playing at the venue next month.

Ciarán Mather

23 Aug 2022 5:15 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Renowned folk singer Luka Bloom is set to play an intimate concert in Kildare next month.

Having tread the boards of stages all over the globe, 36 years of craft honing has given Luka Bloom from Newbridge a place on the music map.

Like many Irish families then, and indeed today, Luka comes from a family of singers and writers.

He first went on tour with older brother, Christy Moore, in 1969.

Luka has brought his songs to clubs, theatres, festivals, bars and other venues to all over the world, from McGanns in Boston to The Tivoli in Brisbane. 

Luka Bloom is one of Ireland’s best known and most respected contemporary folk artists.

He has produced over 20 albums since the 1970s, Bloom continues to push the boundaries of what his music can do. 

Tickets are €25 and are available from ticketstop.ie.

The concert will take place at McAuley Place Arts and Culture Centre on September 8, 2022 at 8pm.

Further information from McAuley Place on 045 897 833.

Local News

