09 Aug 2022

Kildare Senator welcomes allocation of nearly €1 million for Horse Sport Ireland

Ciarán Mather

09 Aug 2022 7:20 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator based in Kildare has welcomed the government's allocation of nearly €1 million to Horse Sport Ireland (HSI).

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the publishing of Sport Irelands funding priorities for 2023, which includes funding of €975,000 for HSI.

Senator O’Loughlin said: "Kildare is synonymous with the equine industry, and we have a thriving and world-renowned thoroughbred industry, something we that we are incredibly proud of.”

"Today’s funding to HSI is very important; a sum of €975,000 in national funding is significant."

The Newbridge native added that while she welcomed the news, she insisted that she thinks it is 'vitally important' that the government revisits the relocation of Horse Sport Ireland to Dublin.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil. File Photograph

She explained: "Kildare is the absolute centre of the equine industry in this country and therefore the natural home for such a body."

"HSI is responsible for all equestrian elements in Ireland, from breeding to competitions, it makes sense that it would be would located be the Curragh."

"The funding for HSI has increased by €200,000 since 2018: this shows a clear and meaningful commitment to equine sport from the govt.

Senator O' Loughlin concluded: "I have been liaising with Minister for Sport Jack Chambers on the importance of equine sport and am pleased to see funding announced for the year ahead."

In related news, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin was among a number of Kildare politicians who made headlines last week when she criticised the presence of a caravan encampment near Littleconnell in Newbridge.

