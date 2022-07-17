Dog groomer Danielle scoops Best Dressed at Irish Oaks raceday at the Curragh, Co Kildare

Most stylish winner, Danielle Gingell from Claremorris, County Mayo, centre, with finalists Anne Marie Corbett, Cork, and Sinead Sheridan, Longford. Picture: Tony Gavin
Dog groomer Danielle Gingell from Claremorris, Co Mayo, was named the Best Dressed Lady at the Barberstown Most Stylish competition at the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.
Broadcasters Marty Morrissey and Sinead Kennedy were the celebrity judges on hand to pick the most stylish lady, who scooped the unusual prize of a 'Curragh Lady for Life' title bestowed by Barberstown Castle as well as a goody bag of other fantastic prizes.
Danielle Gingell at the Curragh. Pictures: Tony Gavin
Danielle wore a vintage-style outfit from Self Portrait, a hat by Marc Millinery and her mother’s necklace and earrings.
On the track, Jessica Harrington won the big race of the day with Magical Lagoon.
Judge Sinead Kennedy; Ted Robinson, Barberstown Most Stylish winner Danielle Gingell; Amanda Torrens, Barberstown and judge Marty Morrissey. Picture: Tony Gavin
CEO of The Curragh Racecourse Brian Kavanagh said" “We had an amazing weekend with a fantastic Irish winners with great style and families having lots of fun. We were blessed with a stunning sunshine both days and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves."
Hayley Donohoe and Ciara O'Sullivan present a cheque to Sinead and Siena Stafford from the Irish Breast Cancer Research Centre. Pictures: Aishling Conway
