Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Biodiversity survey carried out in Kilcullen

There is one purple wildflower popping up in grasslands all around our community this month, self-heal (Duán ceannchosach as Gaeilge).

This is a native wildflower which is also perennial, meaning that it can live for more than two years. Self-heal is a low growing plant reaching a height of up to 20 cm and you will find it growing in your lawns, roadside verges and in grassland such as parks.

The hairy oval green leaves are arranged opposite one another along the stem, with the small purple flowers arranged in a cylindrical whorl at the top of the plant.

As its name suggests, self-heal has long been associated with traditional medicine. It is known that it was used to heal wounds, sto bleeding and treat heart conditions and sore throats.

Self-heal will be blooming right through the summer and into the autumn.

Biodiversity survey

Last week, I visited another Kildare community, Kilcullen, to complete a biodiversity survey.

It was great to see the community taking action and supporting their local biodiversity.

I observed bug hotels, native tree planting initiatives, bird boxes, information signs and areas allowed to grow wild as some of the method they were supporting Ireland to end our biodiversity emergency that was declared by the Irish Government in 2019.

Did you know that you can also have your say on how you would like Ireland to manage our biodiversity emergency? The Citizen Assembly on Biodiversity Loss are currently looking for members of the public to make submissions to the Assembly. They are interested in your thoughts on the causes of biodiversity loss, threats presented by biodiversity loss, opportunities to promote better understanding and opportunities to improve the State’s response to biodiversity loss to name a few.

You can make your submission online or via e-mail with full details available at https://www.citizensassembly.ie/ en/assembly-on-biodiversityloss/ submissions/. All submissions and the outcomes of the Citizen Assembly will support Ireland develop our Fourth National Biodiversity Action Plan, a plan that will hopefully identify a path for Ireland to end our biodiversity emergency.

Get in touch

Don’t forget if you come across a wildlife species that you would like help identifying I would be happy to help.

Contact me at bogs@ipcc.ie.