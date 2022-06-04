Kildare Property Watch: Beautifully-renovated home in Sallins for €395,000

A superb three-bedroom home in immaculate condition in Sallins is on the market with an asking price of €395,000.

Number 105 Sallins Pier, which features a ground-floor extension, is for sale with Coonan Property.

The home features an excellent open-plan kitchen/living space connecting to the dining area where one can enjoy the hustle and bustle of family life; and if it all gets too much one can escape to the separate front living room.

The kitchen/living room, bathrooms, hallway and landing have been recently renovated, and the home has a ‘B’ energy certificate, with an upgraded heating system, new boiler and insulation in the extension roof and floors.

Approached by a cobble lock drive, this property is located at the end of a cul de sac, an excellent location for young families, according to the selling agent.

It is finished to an excellent standard, with features such as solid oak floors, new carpets, quartz worktops, high quality integrated kitchen appliances and herringbone tiles.

The accommodation comprises of a hallway, guest WC, living room, kitchen/living room, dining room, three bedrooms with one ensuite and a family bathroom.

The rear of the property does not disappoint with a beautiful two-tiered garden with patio area, seating area, lawn, steel work shed (wired) and bike/turf shed.

An enclosed covered side entrance with Perspex glass, solid wooden gate and red brick feature wall encloses the property.

This home is in an excellent location for families, just a couple of minutes stroll from the host of amenities that Sallins has to offer. It offers excellent transport links with the Arrow train station at Sallins, and only a few minutes’ drive from Naas and all its amenities. The new Sallins bypass allows easy access to the M9 and M7 making commuting an easy option.

The property is on the market for €395,000.

For more information, contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.