Search

04 Jun 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Beautifully-renovated home in Sallins for €395,000

105 Sallins Pier: Heart of the home is beautiful open-plan kitchen/living space

Kildare Property Watch: Beautifully-renovated home in Sallins for €395,000

No 105 Sallins Pier is on the market

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

A superb three-bedroom home in immaculate condition in Sallins is on the market with an asking price of €395,000.

Number 105 Sallins Pier, which features a ground-floor extension, is for sale with Coonan Property.

The home features an excellent open-plan kitchen/living space connecting to the dining area where one can enjoy the hustle and bustle of family life; and if it all gets too much one can escape to the separate front living room.

The kitchen/living room, bathrooms, hallway and landing have been recently renovated, and the home has a ‘B’ energy certificate, with an upgraded heating system, new boiler and insulation in the extension roof and floors.

Approached by a cobble lock drive, this property is located at the end of a cul de sac, an excellent location for young families, according to the selling agent.

It is finished to an excellent standard, with features such as solid oak floors, new carpets, quartz worktops, high quality integrated kitchen appliances and herringbone tiles.

The accommodation comprises of a hallway, guest WC, living room, kitchen/living room, dining room, three bedrooms with one ensuite and a family bathroom.

The rear of the property does not disappoint with a beautiful two-tiered garden with patio area, seating area, lawn, steel work shed (wired) and bike/turf shed.

An enclosed covered side entrance with Perspex glass, solid wooden gate and red brick feature wall encloses the property.

This home is in an excellent location for families, just a couple of minutes stroll from the host of amenities that Sallins has to offer. It offers excellent transport links with the Arrow train station at Sallins, and only a few minutes’ drive from Naas and all its amenities. The new Sallins bypass allows easy access to the M9 and M7 making commuting an easy option.

The property is on the market for €395,000.

For more information, contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media