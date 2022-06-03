Search

03 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Cost of redeveloping Kildare's St Conleth's Park GAA grounds skyrockets by €4 million

Building costs inflation blamed

KILDARE REVIEW 2018: When Kildare GAA stood up to HQ with Newbridge or Nowhere rebellion

The mural painted on the gable end of a house outside the gates of St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge still welcomes visitors to the grounds in June

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jun 2022 4:46 PM

The estimated cost of redeveloping Kildare's St Conleth's Park GAA grounds in Newbridge has increased by close to €4 million, a source close to the project has confirmed to the Leinster Leader/KildareNow.

The inflated cost of building materials is to blame for the bump in the overall projected cost of the project, which is likely to increase by between 30% and 40%.

A Kildare County Board meeting last October heard that, at that point, the original €10.5 million cost of the project had grown to €11.6 million. At that stage, a second quarter 2022 start date for the redevelopment had been envisaged as the earliest possible - but no ground has yet been broken in Newbridge.

St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

Government funding of €4.85 million has been secured for the project, with the rest of the cost to be met by Kildare GAA's own fundraising and borrowing, plus grants from Croke Park.

However, it is understood that, due to the current rise in building costs, Croke Park is set to review all development projects.

St Conleth's Park was the subject of Kildare's famous stand-off with headquarters in 2018, when the Lilywhites refused to cede home ground advantage in Round 3 of the Qualifiers and agree to move their clash with Mayo to Croke Park - resulting in a galvanised side scoring a famous two-point victory over the visitors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media