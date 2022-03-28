Kildare gardaí arrest motorist travelling at speed of 140kph in a 100kph zone

File Pic
Kildare gardaí have arrested a motorist travelling at speed of 140kph in a 100kph zone, it has been confirmed.
The official Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Roads Policing recently detected this car travelling at speed of 140kph in a 100kph Zone.
"They were stopped and the driver proceeded to tested positive for Cocaine and they were subsequently arrested for drug driving," it added.
