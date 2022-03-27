WEATHER: Good weather set to continue into middle of next week

The good weather is set to continue across Ireland over the coming days with lots of sunny and conditions. Temperatures are set to get cooler around the middle of the week with some scattered showers and fog patches expected in places.

Sunday

On Sunday, the fine weather will continue with early mist or fog patches clearing to leave another dry day with long spells of spring sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light easterly or variable winds.

A clear and dry start to the evening but a touch more cloud will build across the northwest where there may be a light shower or two. A clear and mostly dry night with light winds and lows down to 2 to 5 degrees with some mist and fog patches.

Dry and generally fine today with long spells of spring sunshine and just patchy cloud.️

The sunshine will be hazy at times with some local mist patches.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 26, 2022

Monday

Another calm and dry start with the morning sun clearing away any lingering mist or fog. It'll be a day of cloudy periods and sunny spells but there will be one or two isolated showers developing too. Winds staying rather light with highs of 13 to 16 degrees. The showers will clear in the evening but a little cloud will linger into the night with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Tuesday

A little more of a cloudier day Tuesday as the winds turn northerly and bring a cold change to the weather. Staying dry initially but a few showers will develop later in the day and our highs will reach 12 to 14 degrees in a northerly breeze. Cooler overnight with temperatures falling back down close to freezing too.

Wednesday

A change expected on Wednesday as cooler air blankets the country with scattered showers, some possibly wintry, feeding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies and noticeably colder too with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in a brisk northerly wind.

Thursday

Rather similar conditions will follow on from Wednesday with a brisk northerly breeze bringing down scattered showers, some possibly wintry on the hills. Feeling cold with highs of 6 to 8 degrees.



