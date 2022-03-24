Judge says Ireland is 'awash with drugs' after Kildare man caught with illegal substances on motorway

A Judge in Tullamore District Court last week said Ireland is "awash with drugs" at the moment.

Judge John Brennan made his comment when he was listening to evidence about a drug offence which happened in Kilbeggan.

Before the court was Luke Garland, Mooretown, Celbridge, Kildare who was caught with illegal drugs on his person when he was stopped by a Garda on the M6 near Kilbeggan.

The defending solicitor Aisling Maloney said her client was pleading guilty.

The drugs were worth €120 and were for his own use. Garland was 26 years of age and had no previous convictions.

"My client has a degree in marine biology," said Ms Maloney, "and he is worried about the effect that a conviction would have on his job prospects. He came back from Germany for this court case and he is taking this matter very seriously. He plans to live and work in Australia.

"This was out of character for him and he wants to leave this period behind. His father is present in court today and is concerned about the case as well."

"Unfortunately," commented Judge Brennan, "the country is awash with drugs at the moment. I presume it is a similar situation in Germany?

"Mr Garland clearly made an out of character mistake and he deserves a chance. I won't convict him. I will ask him to make a charitable donation of €300 and to attend an online drug awareness course. If he does these two things then I will strike out the case when it is next heard, which is April 20."

The Judge also ordered the destruction of the drugs.

"Illegal drug taking is a very dangerous thing," continued the Judge. "A lot of young men have ended up in psychiatric wards because of their addiction to drugs. When you go down this road you can end up throwing your whole life away."