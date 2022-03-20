Forestry establishment walk to take place in Kildare this March

Teagasc, in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are organising a nationwide series of forest walks from 21 March to 1 April focusing on forest establishment and the management of young forests.

At these events, forestry experts from Teagasc and the Department will explain why it is essential to plant trees and care for young forests. For further details and to register click on www.teagasc.ie/forestwalks2022.

The local walk will be on a site near Kill, Co. Kildare on Thursday March 24 at 2pm.

This walk will be on a recently established native woodland, but like at each walk we will cover all establishment grant categories currently available including conifer, broadleaf, native woodland, forest for fibre and agroforestry.

Other topics will include practical establishment and management options an operations to ensure that your crop establishes in a uniform manner. We will also discuss how to enhance the biodiversity value of your forest.

Forestry can be a highly attractive land use option. People plant forests for many different reasons.

Objectives may include timber production, biodiversity, recreation, climate mitigation or leaving a legacy. Forests take many years to mature, gradually delivering more and more ecosystem services.

New forests require active management to become well established. If a young forest is not well looked after, future revenues are likely to disappoint and biodiversity value will be compromised.

It is therefore very important to look after a young forest and that owners know what needs to be done each year.

The aim of these walks is to provide guidance to forest owners and to those considering establishing a new woodland. Forest owners should get to know and enjoy their forests.

All are welcome to attend. To keep everyone safe, you need to register in advance.

Upon registration, you will receive an email with meeting point details including an Eircode.

For further details contact Liam Kelly, Teagasc forestry adviser, on 087 9090495 or your local Teagasc Office.