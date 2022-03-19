Search

19 Mar 2022

Peter Bowles, star of The Irish RM which was filmed in County Kildare, passes away

Several Kildare locations featured in iconic 1980s television series

Peter Bowles as Major Yeates in The Irish RM, which was filmed in Kildare in the 1980s

19 Mar 2022 1:10 PM

Peter Bowles, the acclaimed English actor who starred in the hit 1980s television series, The Irish RM, which was filmed in County Kildare, passed away last Thursday.

He was perhaps best-known in Ireland for his role as Major Sinclair Yeates in that show, which was based on the novels of Somerville and Ross and chronicled the adventures of an English army officer who takes up a role as a Resident Magistrate - the titular 'RM' - in Ireland at the end of the 19th century. It featured a host of well-known Irish actors, including Bryan Murray, Anna Manahan and Niall Toibin.

Although set in the west of Ireland, the colourful co-production between RTÉ and UTV was filmed largely around County Kildare, and showcased the county to an international audience during its three-series run, which started in 1983.

Locations featured included Morristown Lattin house at Newhall in Naas, which doubled as Mrs Knox's residence Aussolas Castle; the now-demolished Johnstown Kennedy House near Rathcoole, which was the Yeats's residence Shreelane House; Furness House near Johnstown which doubled as Castle Knox; and Robertstown, which doubled as the fictional village Skebawn.

Peter Bowles, who passed away from cancer aged 85, was also renowned for his role in sitcom To The Manor Born, from 1979 to 1981 as well as an extensive film, television and stage career.

