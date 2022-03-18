Kildare Deaths, March 18

Maureen Fahey, (née Brady), Cloneygath, Kildare / Eyrecourt, Galway

The death has occurred of Maureen Fahey (née Brady), Cloneygath, Kildare / Eyrecourt, Galway. Formerly of Eyrecourt, Co. Galway. predeceased by her husband Brèndan. Sadly missed by her loving family Seamus, Mick, Marian, Brendan, Tommy, Paul, Majella, Jarlath, Siobhan and Peter, her 32 grandchildren and her 36 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Friday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Saturday to arrive at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan for requiem Mass at 1pm. A private cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold's Cross. Maureen's funeral service will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to "The friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh".

Pat (Patrick) Leigh, Killabban, Maganey, Laois / Carlow / Maganey, Kildare

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Leigh, Killabban, Maganey, Laois / Carlow / Maganey, Kildare. Pat (Patrick) Leigh of Killabban, Maganey, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 17, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of John, Vinny and Catherine, adored grandfather of Cathal, Dan and Peter and cherished brother of the late Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home, (Eircode R93 ED83) on Friday from 4pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 2pm to St. Abban’s Church, Killeen arriving for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research and St Vincent De Paul.

Selina Murray (née Sloane), Leixlip, Kildare / Belfast, Antrim

The death has occurred of Selina Murray (née Sloane), Leixlip, Kildare / Belfast, Antrim. It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the recent death of Selina Murray (née Sloane). Born July 16 1930 in Belfast and departed this life on March 11 2022. Suddenly but peacefully at Mt. Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted, most loved and cherished mother to her children James, Thomas, the late Violet, Kathy and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving family, good friend and sons-in-law Jimmy and Stuart, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren and friends.

Selina had an incredible career, starting as a pharmacist in Belfast, working for the government in Northern Ireland in social welfare, daycare centres for the elderly and disabled a role she excelled at and was passionate about helping the vulnerable in society.

Moving to the south, seen her take up a role in Trinity College were she spent many happy years working in the manuscripts department and lastly retiring from Maynooth College. Her love of books, knowledge and travel was immense and infectious. Throughout her whole life she supported many causes and charities.

She leaves her family a legacy of love and incredible memories. As per Selina’s wishes, her funeral and burial was private with her family surrounding her. Donations can be made in memory of Selina to a charity of your choice. Personal messages for Selina's family can be left in the condolence's section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.