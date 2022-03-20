Search

20 Mar 2022

Brilliant Kildare dismiss Monaghan

Lilies chalk up 24 points

Report Kildare v Monaghan

Jimmy Hyland of Kildare scores a point under pressure from Ryan Wylie of Monaghan in the AFL Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

20 Mar 2022 5:54 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare turnned on the style at a packed Newbridge this afternoon defeating Monaghan by an impressive nine points,chalking up an impressive total of 24 points, winning on a total of 0-24 to 1-12.

In a free flowing game Kildare led from the go, were never headed and were five clear at the break.

Five points on the trot on the resumption as Kildare pulled clear and while Monaghan found the net, Kildare were reduced to 13 with double yellows late on, but won comfortably in the end for a vital win in this Division 1 clash

Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-6 (2 frees, 1 mark), Darragh Kirwan 0-5, Paddy Woodgate 0-4 (2 frees), Ben McCormack 0-3 (1 mark) Paul Cribbin 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-2, Ryan Houlihan 0-1, Brian McLoughlin 0-1, Alex Beirne 0-1.


Monaghan, Conor McManus 0-8 (7 frees), Conor McCarthy 1-0, Gary Mohan 0-3, Dessie Ward 0-1,

KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Kevin Feely, Kevin Flynn; Kevin O'Callaghan, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Paddy McDermott for Kevin O'Callaghan (53 minutes); Alex Beirne for Paul Cribbin (60 minutes); Darragh Malone for Daragh Ryan (65 minutes); Brian McLoughlin for Ben McCormacd (65 minutes); Tadhg Hoey for Kevin Feely (70 minutes).


MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Ryan McAnespie, Killian Lavelle, Gary Mohan; Darren Hughes, Dessie Ward; Conor McCarthy, Micheál Bannigan, Shane Carey; Andrew Woods, Kieran Hughes, Conor McManus. Subs: Drew Wylie for Conor Boyle (half time); Niall Kearns for Kieran Hughes (40 minutes); Colin Walshe for Micheal Bannigan (43 minutes); Fintan Kelly for Darren Hughes (47 minutes); Sean Jones for Andrew Woods (62 minutes).


REFEREE: Conor Lane, Cork.

