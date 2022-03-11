Search

11 Mar 2022

EirGrid choose underground cable route through Kildare

Part of the selected route

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Mar 2022 11:51 AM

EirGrid has selected its preferred route for an underground cable carrying electricity through Kildare. 

The operator of the national electricity grid has announced the 'emerging best performing route option' for the Kildare-Meath grid upgrade - a high-capacity underground cable connecting Dunstown substation near Two Mile House in Kildare and Woodland substation near Batterstown in Meath.

The company said it evaluated four possible routes and carried out a range of assessments to determine advantages and disadvantages of each route.

EirGrid’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, Michael Mahon said, “We have identified this option after extensive engagement with
the public, stakeholders and communities. We will be carrying out further analysis, including technical and environmental considerations and will continue to work with and listen to the public in order to establish a final route.”

“In the coming months our team will be on hand to answer any questions people may have about the project and final route selection. I want to thank all those who have proactively engaged with us to date.”

The route is the most westerly of the shortlisted cable route options and is approximately 51km in length, with an estimated off-road section of six kilometres. It will require the crossing of waterways, railway lines, and motorways including the M7 and M4, where potential off-road sections are still under consideration. EirGrid agricultural liaison officers will be engaging directly with landowners in this regard.

"The Kildare Meath Grid Upgrade will help to more effectively transfer power to the east of the country and distribute it within the electricity network in Meath, Kildare and surrounding counties. It will also help to facilitate the integration of renewable energy on the grid by strengthening the network and help meet the growing demand for electricity in the east," it said. 
For more information visit www.eirgrid.ie/KildareMeath.

