Renault Group on the podium for car sales in January

Sponsored content

The recently launched all-new Renault Arkana, all-new Dacia Sandero and all-new Dacia Stepway have made a big contribution to the Renault Group’s podium placement in January 2022.

The Group finished in third position (8.2% market share) for overall passenger car sales in the critical first month of the busy 221 registration period and achieved the number one position in the B-Hatch segment with the Renault Clio and all-new Dacia Sandero pulling in key sales for the two brands.

The iconic Renault Clio finished at number two and the great value all-newDacia Sandero range at number three.

Renault Group was at number two in the highly competitive C-SUV segment which is now dominating the new passenger car market at 29.6%. The all-new Renault Arkana, in its first January peak month registration period was the best-selling Renault model, going straight into fourth position in the C-SUV segment. The new Duster was one place behind in fifth position.

Dacia, the best value for money brand that constantly redefines the essentials, achieved a significant 3.3% market share in the new passenger car market in January and since launch over 27,000 Dacia vehicles have now been sold to Irish customers.

The popular Zoe E-Tech continued as number one electric car in its class in January and is available from €189 per month on the road, at 0% APR from Joe Mallon Motors.

With the electric vehicle market up from 4% to 11% of the total car market, Renault Bank have launched a new innovative product whereby customers purchasing a Zoe E-Tech 100% electric car can finance the supply and installation of their EV home charger through the Bank.

Renault Bank have partnered with Darkin EV to provide and install the home charger for customers.

One in five used car customers took out a PCP with Renault Bank in January 2022 compared to one in ten last year. On new cars, two in three people took a PCP contract with Renault Bank in January, compared to 60% last year, showing the increasing popularity of the PCP product.

Patrick Magee, country operations director, Renault Ireland: “It’s been a tough few years for the industry with the ongoing pandemic and supply issues but we are really delighted the group and our network have achieved podium status for overall car sales last month and that our newest models launched just last year including the all-new Dacia Sandero, all-new Dacia Stepway and all-new Arkana have contributed to this great result.

“Coming in at 8.2% market share is a great achievement for Renault Group and we have some really exciting new models on the way to further boost the great choice of the Renault and Dacia ranges available to the Irish consumer.

“The all-new Dacia Jogger, the seven-seater family car, is already gaining fantastic interest with its best value for money pricing from just €23,290. Jogger is now available to pre-order with a €99 deposit and will hit Joe Mallon Motors in April. Later in the year we will welcome the much-anticipated all-new Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric which will further enhance our EV offering”.



www.joemallonmotors.ie