Search

08 Feb 2022

Kildare politician says well lit spaces make us feel safe

Public lighting

Kildare politician says well lit spaces make us feel safe

Angela Feeney

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

08 Feb 2022 11:44 AM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There are 28,000 public lights standing in  County Kildare and according to Kildare County Council the ”current fault rate “ is just over 2%.

KCC has a  €2.9m budget for maintenance and energy costs as well as new installations.

Information was sought by Cllr Angela Feeney who said “well lit spaces make us feel safe.”

The Labour politician said she sought information about lighting following the recent tragic and sad event in Tullamore “which really hit a collective nerve.”

She said she has been inundated with calls from many constituents, mostly women and mothers fearful for themselves or their daughters and sons walking from the train, out for a walk or a jog.  

Read more Kildare news

“A common theme that comes up is the call for improved public lighting in our public areas. If our open spaces are to be truly welcoming, and to feel safe for everyone using them, you know they have to be sufficiently well lit and we see how they thrive when people feel safe using them.”

Cllr Feeney added: “Lighting is key to this feeling of safety and can help reduce crime and, most importantly, the fear of crime. So, along with physical changes to these spaces to make them safer, lighting can do a lot to alleviate the fear of crime, and to encourage greater use and get people out.”

She pointed out that a  recent report commissioned by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, brings to life the experiences of women in Ireland through data and real-life stories, highlighting the challenges women face when it comes to mobility. 

“The research found that fears around using sustainable transport modes were limiting women’s choices and that street lighting and improved visibility is key.”

Cllr Feeney also questioned why it takes up to 28 days to have a light repaired in County Kildare.

She asked if thai is an acceptable time scale and if it could be done facter.

KCC official Evelyn Wrights said that the waiting time will be reduced as lights are repaired.

Ms Wright further reported that as housing estates are taken in charge the number of lights and energy costs continues to grow and this has led to a reduction in the number of new projects which can be progressed.

Maintenance and repair for all lighting is the responsibility of Enerveo Ireland, formerly SSE Airtricity, following a public tendering process in 2018.

A KCC meeting on January 31 was told that some issues can affect the 28 day time period such as ESB attendance at the site, underground cable damage, access issues and pole replacement.

Public lighting faults are identified through night patrols carried out by maintenance contractors or faults reported by the public.

KCC is participating in a project to reduce energy consumption by adopting LED technology and this will both save money and help the council and contribute to energy efficient targets.

It’s estimated that when the project is completed, Kildare will reduce its Co2 Emissions to 2,300 tonnes a year at 60% efficiency.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media