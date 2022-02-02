Search

02 Feb 2022

Blessington Allotments Campaign help 194 local students grow strawberries

Photograph taken at Blessington No. 1 School, Blessington with Dónal McCormack (Chairperson of Blessington Allotments Campaign), Principal Lilian Murphy and students on 28/01/22.

Daragh Nolan

02 Feb 2022

daragh.nolan@iconicmedia.ie

Last week the Blessington Allotments Campaign provided 194 strawberry plants for the students of the Blessington No. 1 School to grow at home.

Pollinator friendly plants and peat free soil were purchased from the Blessington Lakes Garden Centre to encourage students to grow their own food at home. The idea was championed by the Blessington Allotments Campaign who successfully applied to the Wicklow County Council Community Awards 2021 to finance this initiative.

Dónal McCormack, Chairperson of the Blessington Allotments Campaign said: "We are delighted to continue this initiative with the students in Blessington No. 1 School. Over the coming months, every student from the school will grow their own strawberries and experience how beneficial it is to grow your own food,"

"Strawberries are an ideal plant to start with as they will sprout new strawberry plants in the coming months. We hope this will encourage more students and families in the area to grow more of their own food. In the last 12 months, the Blessington Allotments Campaign have provided almost 450 pollinator friendly plants to primary school students in Blessington. Each plant acts as part of a dispersed community orchard that will help pollinators and other biodiversity in the Blessington area.”

Brigid of Kildare art exhibition launched by Sult Artists

 

Lilian Murphy, Principal of Blessington No. 1 School said: “We were delighted to partner with the Blessington Allotments Campaign for this project. This is an ideal initiative to encourage our students to help local biodiversity. It will also allow our students to see how to take care of their plants over the coming months and see how their efforts bear fruit!”

This is the third local primary school that the Blessington Allotments Campaign have partnered with for this initiative and they hope to extend this to more schools in the Blessington area, subject to funding. 

To discuss the supporting of future rollouts of this initiative, the Blessington Allotments Campaign can be contacted on Facebook, Twitter or at their email address blessingtonallotments@gmail.com 

