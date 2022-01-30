UPDATE: Missing Kildare woman found safe and well

Caroline Power
A woman reported missing from County Kildare has been found safe and well.
An appeal was issued on Saturday for information on Caroline Power, 45, who had last been seen in Leixlip on Thursday, January 27. According to a garda statement this afternoon, she has been located safe and well.
Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance during the appeal.
