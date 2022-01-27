Exhibition titled Brigid of Kildare opens in Kildare

Fresh from their six-month residency in a pop-up gallery in Kildare Town, a group of local artists have created visual interpretations of Brigid for a new exhibition titled Brigid of Kildare, which kicks off on February 1 to coincide with Féile Bhríde 2022.

Sult Artists exhibition of new artworks is being held at theSolas Bhríde Centre and Hermitage.

"St Brigid’s Cross adorns homes in Ireland every February; churches and schools around the world have taken her name, and her work continues today at Solas Bhríde Centre and Hermitage in County Kildare," said a Sult spokesperson.

"The annual celebration of Féile Bhríde takes place in Kildare Town in February, with walks, meditations, the lighting of the Hill of Allen, Art Exhibitions and more. Féile Bhríde 2021 was limited to online events due to Covid-19 restrictions, so Féile Bhríde 2022 Brigid: Flame of Justice and Peace is very much a celebration this year. Planning has already begun in preparation for a Worldwide celebration in 2024, that will mark the 1500-year anniversary of St Brigid's death."

Sult Artists, a collective of professional, multidisciplinary artists, was formed in March 2020 in response to the global pandemic. Inspired by Brigid's story, the patron saint and the mythology of the Goddess Brigdiu, the exhibition is being run with support from the Brigidine Sisters, this new work

Visit www.sultartists.com for a virtual exhibition, and see Instagram.com/Sult.Artists and https://solasbhride.ie/feile-bride/ for

further details. Féile Bhríde is supported by Kildare County Council, the Brigidine Sisters and IntoKildare. For further details on Feile Bhride log on to www.solasbhride.ie