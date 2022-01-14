UPDATE: Mistake in identification led to 'wrong man' being arrested in Ashling Murphy murder probe

Search

16 Jan 2022

UPDATE: Mistake in identification led to 'wrong man' being arrested in Tullamore murder probe

Man released tonight after being detained at Tullamore Garda Station since about 5pm on Wednesday

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

14 Jan 2022

A mistake in identification may have resulted in gardai arresting and questioning the “wrong man” on Wednesday in connection with the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore.

A source close to the investigation said the man in detention denied any involvement in the death of the 23-year-old from the beginning.

It is understood that because of commentary on social media since the arrest, and the distribution of images on social messaging platforms, the man, described as a 40-year-old, is being brought to safe accommodation for the night after his release.

Commenting on those claims, the solicitor for the former suspect, Donal Farrelly, told the Tullamore Tribune - a sister paper of the Leinster Leader and KildareNow - tonight it is now “quite clear this man had nothing to do with the incident and has been cleared of all allegations”.

Mr Farrelly added: “Police are now continuing with other lines of inquiry because he has been fully ruled out.”

The solicitor was speaking after An Garda Siochana released a statement saying the man had been eliminated from their enquiries “and is no longer a suspect”.

The statement added: “An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this fatal assault that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.

“Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.
“Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

