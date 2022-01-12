BREAKING: Man (40s) arrested after woman's death following daylight assault in Tullamore

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was killed in an assault on the Grand Canal near Cappincur, Tullamore.

The incident happened at 4pm on Wednesday, January 12 after what was described as a serious assault along the popular walkway.

It's reported that the deceased woman was a teacher who worked locally.

Gardai suspect that she may have been the victim of a random attack when out exercising.

Gardaí say a man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this incident and he is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

Laois Offaly Gardaí have set up an incident room at Tullamore Garda Station under a Senior Investigating Officer. Gardaí also said a family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of the deceased.

The body of the woman in her 20s remains at the scene which will remain preserved overnight to allow for a full crime scene investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this fatal assault to come forward. In particular Gardaí are appealing to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm this afternoon Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.