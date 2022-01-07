Burst water main in Kill, Co Kildare, causes outages

Homes around Kill, Co Kildare, are currently without water due to a burst water main.

Residents in Kill, Johnstown, Furness Lodge, Newtown Manor, Westown and the surrounding areas are affected, according to Irish Water.

The utility company said that repairs are underway and are expected to be completed this evening. "Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage," it said.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management is in place and clearly signposted.

Peter Thornton, Irish Water, said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”