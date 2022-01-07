Kildare Applegreen customer becomes first lotto millionaire of 2022

A Kildare Applegreen customer who purchased their ticket for Wednesday’s 2pm draw (January 5) at a busy service station close to the Kildare and Meath border has become the first official National Lottery millionaire of 2022 after winning the top prize of €1 million.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Applegreen M4 Enfield Westbound Service Station in Martinstown, Cadamstown, Co. Kildare.

Site Manager Ella Tyrala was delighted to hear that one of their customers has become the biggest winner of the year so far: “This is great news to get during the first week of the year! We are delighted that one of our customers has now officially become a millionaire. The entire team was over the moon when we received the news from the National Lottery. We hope that the lucky winner checks their ticket soon and enjoys their life-changing win.”

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Daily Million winner who scooped the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday’s 2pm draw has come forward and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.