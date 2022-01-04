BREAKING: Water disruption confirmed by Kildare County Council

File Pic
A water disruption incident has been confirmed by Kildare County Council (KCC).
The council said in a statement: "Due to an issue at the water treatment plant, parts of Monasterevin are currently experiencing low pressure, and possible loss of supply."
"Works on this issue are on-going," KCC added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.